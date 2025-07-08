Province opens Housing for Healthcare Workers Complex in Guysborough; acquires Affordable Housing Project in Boylston

Yesterday, the province officially opened a housing for healthcare workers complex in Guysborough while also announcing the province acquired a six-unit affordable housing project in Boylston, in partnership with the Community First: Guysborough County Housing Association.

Angela Bishop, executive director with the Housing Trust of Nova Scotia, stated the initiative will have an ongoing impact on the area and other communities across the province. She also noted the work done by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

A release stated the province invested $2.3 million in the eight unit healthcare workers complex close to amenities and the Guysborough Memorial Hospital.

The Boylston site has five two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with affordable monthly rents.

The Province contributed $627,000 to this project through the Community Housing Acquisition Program, while $13,700 came from the Province’s Community Housing Growth Fund.