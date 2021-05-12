Province Pausing further Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

During this afternoon`s COVID-19 briefing, both Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical Health

Officer Dr. Robert Strang announced the province is taking a pause on further use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Rankin said other provinces made a similar decision, adding there continues to be concerns with Astra Zeneca amongst residents.

So far, he said, over 1,000 appointments were cancelled and health providers say most are choosing alternatives. Rankin said they are still awaiting word on whether or not those who have already took a dose of AstraZeneca can take use a different vaccine for their second dose.

Strang said the decision to pause on the use of AstraZeneca is based on science, caution, and the availability of other vaccines.

Strang said as former Astra Zeneca bookings are switched over to other vaccines, he asked for patience from residents who will have their appointments cancelled and then rebooked.