Province proclaims the Conseil scholaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Act

The province has proclaimed the Conseil scholaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Act.

A ceremony to celebrate the proclamation was held in Tusket, Yarmouth County on Thursday, National Acadian Day.

Premier Tim Houston says National Acadian Day is a fitting day to proclaim the act as it underlines the importance of ensuring the preservation of French first-language in the provin

ce’s education system. He says once again, Nova Scotia is leading the way as the first jurisdiction in Canada to have a dedicated French first-language education legislation.

The CSAP Act supports publicly funded French first-language education programs and services to ensure the well-being and success of Nova Scotia’s Acadian and francophone students.

The bill reinforces the existing duties and powers of the CSAP and affirms the province’s commitment to working with the french language school board.

Regulations to accompany the Act will be released in the coming weeks.