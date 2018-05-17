Province provides $1.2 million for skills development and education for People Living with Disabilities

Several local groups are among 34 organizations in the province that will benefit from a 1.2 million dollar provincial program aimed at building skills and community recreational opportunities for people living with disabilities. The province is giving grants totalling up to 50-thousand dollars to support recreation, employment and day programming.

GOALS in Guysborough will receive more than 43-thousand dollars to purchase equipment, while Pictou County’s Summer Street Industries gets 45-thousand dollars for shredding and catering activities, banquets and events. Mill Road Social Enterprise in Inverness receives a grant for just under 40-thousand dollars for a new vehicle, and Cheticamp Area Residential and Educational Society will use 30-thousand dollars to buy furnishings and equipment.

CACL Antigonish will buy equipment with its 13-thousand dollar grant and Pictou County’s Highland Community Residential Services will utilize more than 46-thousand dollars for a day program assessment.