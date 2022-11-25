Province provides $10.9 million to Transit Service Providers

The province has announced it is providing $10.9 million to transit service providers. The measure is to help offset the fare revenue lost as Nova Scotians stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, 20 community transit operators and eight fixed route operators will receive one-time funding to ensure communities have safe, accessible and efficient public transit options.

Fixed route operators to receive support include Antigonish Community Transit with $101,620, Strait Area Transit with $101,472 for its Inverness service and Pictou County Transit with $109,722 for its Stellarton and New Glasgow Service.

Community Transit Operators to receive support include CHAD Transit in Pictou County with $96,167; Antigonish Community Transit at $64,052; Cheticamp Transport Cooperative at $53,392; Strait Area Transit with $41,436, Transit Association of Guysborough with $15,012 and Victoria County Transit with $30,083.