Province provides $2.7 million in Recreation Updates including some Locally

The provincial government announced $2.7 million in investments for recreation upgrades in the province.

Thirty-two community organizations received money through the Recreation Facility Development Grant program, while another 18 received funding through the Rink Revitalization Fund.

Local groups getting money through the Recreation Facility Development Grant program include $18,000 for the Baddeck Nordic Club; $45,500 for the Big Pond Community Council; $30,000 for the Richmond Boxing Club; $100,000 for SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre, $100,000 for the Antigonish Sno-Dogs Snowmobile Association. $55,000 for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough; and $35,000 for the Pictou County YMCA.

Local groups getting money through the Rink Revitalization Fund include $40,000 for the Bluenose Curling Club, $24,300 for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s; $80,000 for the New Caledonian Curling Club; and $45,500 for the Pictou County Wellness Centre Building Authority.