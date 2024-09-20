Province provides $600,000 Grant for Upgrades to the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail in Inverness County

The provincial Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage Department has announced a grant of $600,000 is going to the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail Association for work to improve the environment along the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail in Inverness County.

The Celtic Shores Coastal Trail, which stretches 92 kilometres from Port Hastings to Inverness, is used by bikers, hikers, runners, horse-back riders, skiers and snowmobilers. The funding will go towards shoreline erosion repair and storm surge protection at Walkers Cove.

Inverness MLA and Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage minister Allan MacMaster stated the volunteers who built and continue to maintain the trail have created a tourism icon for our province, adding the funding will help the volunteers continue their good work.