Province provides $875 Grant COVID Grant to Post-Secondary Students receiving Nova Scotia Student Assistance

The province is helping thousands of eligible post-secondary students, who will receive a one-

time COVID-19 grant of $875. The move is aimed helping students pay their bills.

Some 11,000 students who receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance will qualify for the payment. The money won’t have to be repaid. The assistance will cost government $9.8 million.

Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong says government realizes the pandemic has been difficult in a number of ways for post-secondary students. Wong says many haven’t been able to work part-time to cover their costs because of COVID measures. Wong says the funding will provide immediate relief for thousands of Nova Scotia students with the highest need.

To be eligible for the one-time grant, post-secondary students must be a Nova Scotia resident and qualify for and receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance.

Student’s don’t have to apply. The grant money will be automatically deposited into eligible students’ bank accounts in March.