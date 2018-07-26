Province provides Cabot Trail area $1 million in Tourism funding

The Province is aiding a number of tourism sites.

The provincial government has announced funding in five locations, including the Cabot Trail which will receive $1 million. A release form the province states the funding will go towards enhancing visitor access and experiences, as well as helping motivate people to visit Nova Scotia. The release also states Tourism Nova Scotia will work with partners to develop projects at all five locations.

The funding is through a new Tourism Revitalization of Icons Program administered by Tourism Nova Scotia, with the government investing six million dollars over three years.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan stated investing in well-known tourism icons will attract more visitors and create more opportunities for private sector tourism operators.