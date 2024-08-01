Province Provides Financial Support to an Inclusive and Accessible Playground to be named After Former Westville Councillors Meghan Bragg

The provincial government has announced funding for an inclusive and accessible playground to be named after a former Westville Town Councillor.

The announcement came Wednesday, on the anniversary of the passing of former town councillor Meghan Bragg, with the park to be named Meghan’s Place in her honour. She had asked that any donations in her memory go toward the town’s efforts to create an inclusive recreation space.

Premier Tim Houston announced the province is investing $150,000 in this project through the Municipal Capital Growth Program, and the Town of Westville is making both cash and in-kind contributions. The total cost of the project is up to $873,500, with the remaining funding coming from fundraising and other partners.

Funding for Meghan`s Place at Acadia Park will go toward accessible playground equipment and washrooms.

Westville Mayor Lennie White said the playground will mean a lot for the area.

White stated the funding will go a long way to help the Town of Westville realize the goal of establishing Meghan’s Place as an inclusive and accessible playground for everyone, not just for Westville but for the entire region