Province Provides funding for Beautification Projects in Local Communities

A pair of provincial programs offering funding for community works programs as well as beautification and streetscaping, are helping get a number of local projects off the ground.

The Village of Baddeck got $25,000 for waterfront beautification, Port Hawkesbury received $25,000 for the Sunset Park beautification project, the Municipality of Guysborough was given $25,000 for a waterfront revitalization project, the Municipality of Inverness was presented with $25,000 for Margaree signage fabrication, and the Municipality of St. Mary’s was handed $25,000 for street beautification and street-scaping.

The Town of Antigonish got $16,590 for beautification work on James Street, Mulgrave had over $15,000 for streetscape beautification, while the town of New Glasgow received $20,000 for downtown facade improvements.

Some municipalities also received funding to hire staff.