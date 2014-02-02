Province Provides Funding for Community Centre Upgrades in Guysborough and Antigonish Counties

A trio of Guysborough County community groups are set to receive funding from the province for facility upgrades and repairs.

The Hazel Hill and Area community association is getting $50,000 for roof replacement, the Whitehaven Community Association is getting over $10,000 to install heat pumps, and the Senior Citizens Shamrock club is getting over $18,000 for exterior upgrades.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said he is happy to see the organizations get the help they need, adding such groups are important to rural communities. The funding comes from the Community Facility Upgrades Program.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson announced similar funding for Antigonish County.

La Société développement de Pomquet is getting $50,000 for exterior upgrades to the building while the Songwriters and Storytellers Society will receive over $49,000 to install new vinyl siding and doors along with bathroom upgrades.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson stated the new work planned for these buildings will allow the societies to continue serving their communities into the future.