Province provides funding for Upgrades to Local Museums and Trails

The provincial government announced several local investments for local areas recently.

The province launched a one-time Emerging Culture and Heritage Incentive Program to boost funding for organizations focusing on stakeholder development and diverse community support.

The Northumberland Fisheries Museum and Heritage Association in Pictou is getting $10,000 to develop a financing and action plan to revitalize the museum. The Isle Madame Historical Society in Arichat is getting $10,000 for the creation of an exhibit focused on the Cape Breton musicians Cornelia Boucher and Robert Bouchard.

The government also launched the Nova Scotia Trail Expansion Program, to provide funding to new trails for enhanced outdoor recreation, community connectivity, and increased physical activity.

In Guysborough, the Chedabucto Snowmobiler Club is getting $90,000 to upgrade 15 kilometers of Round Lake Wilderness Trail, while the Chedabucto Multi-use Trails Association is getting $3,000 for upgrading and trail construction in Queensport and Dover.

The St. Mary’s ATV Club is getting for new trail development while the Guysborough County Trails Association will receive $12,000 to widen McAllister Bridge.