Province Provides Funding to Local Organizations that Welcome and Support Healthcare Professionals

The Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment Community Fund is providing $1.4 million to support 24 organizations in helping welcome and support healthcare professionals as they settle into Nova Scotia.

Locally, the Community Navigation Physician Retention Services Association in Antigonish is getting $73,640 to develop a settlement toolkit for new healthcare professionals and to host recognition and social events, while the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in Port Hawkesbury will receive $89,169 to develop a local medical student recruitment campaign and host recognition events.

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre will get $15,000 to host healthcare professionals networking events and develop an art access program for newcomers, while Healthy Pictou County picked up $75,000 to create marketing videos to attract healthcare professionals.

Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is getting $33,150 to create a community guide and host appreciation events, and the Municipality of Inverness County will receive $98,200 to connect new healthcare professionals with a healthcare navigator, housing assistants and mentors, and to promote career opportunities and develop cultural awareness training resources.