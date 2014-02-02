Province Provides Funding to Make the Guysbororough Waterfront More Accessible

The Guysborough Waterfront is getting funding from the province to help make the area more accessible.
Guysborough Waterfront Development will receive $32,307 for accessibility renovations to building and parking areas.
The funding comes from the province’s Community ACCESS-Ability Program, which offers cost-shared grants to community groups for capital improvements related to accessibility.
Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says the money reinforces government’s commitment to creating spaces that are welcoming and accessible to everyone, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant community.