Two gravel roads in the Judique area are planned for reconstruction. The Walkers Cove Road will see 1.2-kilometres of work, and the Beaton Road will see 5-kilometres of work.

Reconstructing gravel roads rebuilds existing infrastructure to improve safety and reduce maintenance costs, stated Inverness MLA Alan MacMaster.

The provincial government’s Gravel Road Reconstruction Program allows for significant work on local gravel roads.