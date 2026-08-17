Province Provides Funding to Regional Emergency Management Organizations
Aug 17, 2026 | Local News
Regional Emergency Management Organizations across Nova Scotia received funding from the provincial government today.
Antigonish REMO got $40,000 to support operational continuity during a leadership transition and to strengthen long-term emergency management capacity. Guysborough REMO picked up $60,000 to establish REMO capacity and hire an emergency management coordinator.
Pictou REMO received $120,000 to update operating procedures, develop training programs, and support and full-time REMO director position. Western Cape Breton got $80,000 to support REMO formation and hire a full-time coordinator. All projects also picked up municipal and REMO contributions as well.