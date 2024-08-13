Province provides funding to Repair the Pictou Island Church and Hall

Community facilities on Pictou Island are getting an upgrade, with help from the provincial government.

The Pictou Island Community Association has received a grant of $138,400 from the Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department. The money will be used to repair the Pictou Island church and hall, including replacing the front steps and accessibility ramp, roof and siding work, as well as other improvements.

The church was built in 1910 and remains a vital community hub for concerts, gatherings and events.

The grant is part of a series of announcements taking place across the province.

The announcement was made by Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod.