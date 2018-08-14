Province Provides Funding to Upgrade Inverness County Community Centres

Local community centres received some help from the province this week.

Through the province, St. Michael’s Parish Hall in Inverness received $26,500 to replace windows and install new siding; Cranton Cross Road Community Centre in Margaree Centre received $50,000 for roof and heating upgrades; Societe Mi-Careme of St. Joseph du Moine is getting $31,000 for renovations; the Margaree Area Development Association will get $24,200 to develop a multi-purpose space; and the North Mountain Cultural and Recreation Association in Marble Mountain received $6000 to replace stairs and decking.

The Community Facilities Improvement Program makes improvements to existing community facilities that celebrate community, culture, and diversity. Projects can receive up to 75 per cent of funding to a maximum of $50,000. The next expected deadline is February 2019.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said his constituency received the most money of any part of the province outside of Halifax. He said local organizations are well informed and doing a great job taking advantage of funding programs to keep their buildings in good shape.