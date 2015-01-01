Province Provides Grants to Nova Scotian Post-Secondary Students for Textbooks

The province is helping Nova Scotian students at post-secondary institutions with reducing the cost of textbooks.

Officials with the Advanced Education department say almost 12,000 students at Nova Scotia universities, Nova Scotia Community College or a private career college are eligible for a grant of $1,350. It does not have to be repaid.

To be eligible for the one-time grant, post-secondary students must be Nova Scotia residents who receive provincial student assistance or who would have qualified for provincial assistance if not for a temporary increase in federal assistance this year.

The grant will be deposited automatically into the bank account of most eligible students in January or halfway through their study period.