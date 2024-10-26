Province provides Recreation Funding to Antigonish County Facilities

The provincial government yesterday announced recreation funding for Antigonish.

The Antigonish Arena Commission received $150,000 to upgrade the interior and exterior doors, dressing room, fire suppression, and edger replacement, while the Municipality of the County of Antigonish got $150,000 for the construction of a fully accessible multi-use outdoor field.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson stated the funding will ensure that facilities like these continue to serve as vital community hubs for generations to come.

The funding comes from the Recreation Facility Development Grant Program