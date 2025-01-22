Province Provides Support to Community Groups Seeking to Attract and Retain Healthcare Workers

The provincial government is offering support for community groups working on bringing in and keeping healthcare workers.

The Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment Community Fund recently opened for applications. For the third year in a row, the fund is offering support of up to $100,000 for projects and community organizations helping welcome healthcare professionals and families in Nova Scotia Communities.

Antigonish MLA and Minister responsible for the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, Michelle Thompson said not-for-profit groups, community organizations, and municipalities can apply for the funding by February 21. The program helped 58 successful applicants over its first two years.

A provincial release states two funding streams are available: community identified projects and community readiness supports, and groups may request funding from one or both. The office will also work to connect groups within the same community to encourage collaboration.