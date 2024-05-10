Province Provides Support to Several Local Climate-Change Projects

The province’s Environment Minister, Tim Halman has announced support for 12-climate-change projects at the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities Conference in Baddeck.

Halman says local leadership and action is the best defence to ensure communities are prepared and proactively responding to protect homes, businesses, infrastructure, coastline and coastal communities, and natural area.

There are 12 projects, involving 16 communities, one Mi’kmaq community and two community organizations.

The provincial government announced five million dollars in funding for the program last May and an additional 1.6 million when it announced its coastal protection plan in February.

Three local projects were approved. The District of St. Mary’s will update and deliver a climate plan, focusing on coastal impacts and flood-line mapping and climate mitigation work.

The Municipality of Pictou County, the Town of Pictou and the Pictou County Partnership will use climate projections in waterfront planning; create green jobs; and work with neighbouring municipalities on climate change projects.

The We’koqma’q First Nation will develop a climate plan; explore renewable energy in pursuit of becoming a net-zero community and proceed with waste reduction initiatives.