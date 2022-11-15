Community Groups and Municipalities can apply up to $100,000 from the province to recruit and retain Health Care Professionals

Community groups and municipalities can now apply for up to $100,000 for projects to help recruit and retain healthcare professionals in Nova Scotia.

In a release, Health and Wellness Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson stated the government knows healthcare recruitment is most successful when people who live and work in the community are involved, adding the government developed a program that has enough flexibility to meet the needs of groups doing the work.

Projects could include hosting community retention events, developing marketing materials and undertaking initiatives to make a community more welcoming to healthcare workers.