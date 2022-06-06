Province Providing Recreation Grants to Communities and Municipalities totally $1.7 Million

Several local groups and municipalities are receiving funding from the province for projects aimed at developing and upgrading recreational facilities.

In all, 47 projects across Nova Scotia are being supported, totalling $1.7 million.

The largest grant in the local area is $78,000 going to the Crowdis Mountain Snowmobile Club in Baddeck. The Arichat Community Development Association will get $50,500, while Positive Action for the Keppoch Society and the East River Valley Recreation Association each receives $35,000.

The Town of Antigonish and the Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre Association will each collect $30,000; the Judique and area Development Association receives $29,000 and the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association is being presented with $20,000.