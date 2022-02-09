Province receives 1,300 submissions During Consultation Period for Northern Pulp’s Class II Environmental Assessment Report

The Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate change received 1,300 submissions from the public during a consultation period Northern Pulp must use to prepare its Class II environmental assessment report.

On December 7, Northern Pulp registered a Class II environmental assessment for the company’s proposed mill revitalization and new pulp effluent treatment facility project in Pictou County

The province sent the submissions to Northern Pulp on Monday and the company has up to 21 days to respond to them. After the Department receives Northern Pulp’s response, it has 14 days to prepare the final terms of reference for the company to prepare its environmental assessment report. The Department will make the submissions public at that time.

After receiving the final terms of reference, the company has up to two years to submit its environmental assessment report for the proposed mill transformation and effluent treatment facility project. Once the company’s report is received, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change will refer it to an independent, appointed environmental assessment panel to oversee public