Province receives Additional Federal Money to Protect More Natural Areas

The province is receiving an additional $1.5 million to protect more natural areas. Provincial

officials say the money, from the federal government’s Canada Nature Fund will be distributed to eight organizations including the Nova Scotia Nature Trust, the Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited, the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of the Environment when Nova Scotia’s share of the fund, totalling more than $14 million was announced a couple of years ago. Fraser says the fund has already protected a couple of properties in his riding.

Also protected are two properties in eastern Richmond County at Forchu and Mulcuish Lake.