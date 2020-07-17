Province receiving funding under Federal-Provincial-Territorial Safe Restart Agreement

Nova Scotia is getting more than a quarter of a billion dollars under the $19-billion federal- provincial-territorial Safe Restart Agreement announced today.

Premiers and the prime minister have been working on the agreement since its initial announcement in June.

Premier Stephen McNeil stated funding will help to address a number of COVID-19 related challenges.

The agreement is divided into seven areas including testing, health care capacity and mental health services, vulnerable populations, protective equipment, child care, municipalities, and sick leave.

The majority of the federal funding will be allocated on a per capita basis, with some being allocated on a needs basis and requires reporting and accounting of the federal dollars. Some measures, such as sick leave, will be fully funded and administered by the federal government.