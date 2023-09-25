Province Recognizes contributions of Paramedics

Today is Medic Monday , an annual event where the province celebrates the work of its more

than 1,200 paramedics. Since 2013 the province has honoured paramedics on the last Monday of September.

Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says paramedicine is a profession that puts others first and it can be physically, mentally and emotionally demanding. Thompson says paramedics have demonstrated their dedication to serving their communities.

Last year, Emergency Health Services received more than 189,000 calls. Since its official launch in August, EHS Lightflight on non-critical care transport program has transferred 74 patients, putting hundreds of ambulance service hours back into local communities.

The emergency health system includes primary care, intermediate care, advanced care and crtical care paramedics who work in a variety of roles , including single paramedic respons units, community paramedicine, hospitals, emergency preparedness and special operations with EHS Lifeflight and the EHS medical communications centre.