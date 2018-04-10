Province Recognizes Volunteers at a Ceremony in Halifax

The province recognized the contribution of volunteers at a special ceremony yesterday. The province held it’s 44th annual Provincial Volunteer Award Ceremony at the Westin Nova Scotian. Yesterday also marked the first time the award program included volunteers from First Nations Communities.

The ceremony, which is part of National Volunteer Week, celebrated more than 75 volunteers nominated by municipalities and First Nations Communities.

Locally, the volunteers recognized included Len P. D. MacDonald of Antigonish, Glenn Terris of Antigonish County, Russell Richard of the District of Guysborough, Diane Paul of Paqtnkek, and Katie Paul of Pictou Landing. Also honored were Jacqueline Stoyles from Mulgrave, Edith Auton from the District of St. Mary’s, Vania MacMillan of Trenton, Brian Kellock of Pictou, Lorraine MacLean of New Glasgow, Allan Murray from Stellarton, Alfred and Mary Lou White of Westville and Pat Christenson of Pictou County.

Volunteers honored from Cape Breton included Kelly McIntyre Hayes of Port Hawkesbury, Debbie Samson of Richmond County, Victoria County’s Percy Rasmussen, John Joe Gillis of Inverness County, Steven Googoo of We’koma’q, Kimberly Denny of Wagmatcook and Lori Doucette of Potlotek.