Province releases new data on Progress with Action For Health, its Strategic Plan for Health

The province has released new data, outlining progress on its strategic plan for health care. Government officials say its making progress on each of its six broad solutions on its plan, it calls Action for Health. Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says there is a lot of work to do, but government is seeing progress in every quarter.

The latest data from July first to September 30th, shows positive results in some areas.

Over the past year, the number of registered Continuing Care Assistants has increased by more than 800. That follows several government steps including increased salaries and free tuition for 2,000 Nova Scotians training to be CCA’s.

The vacancy rate for workers at Nova Scotia Health and the IWK decreased for the first time since the strategic plan was launched in April, 2022; falling from nearly 19 per cent to 15.8 per cent.

Also for the second quarter in a row, the rate of people admitted to hospitals with complex needs that could have been addressed through primary care has decreased. Also, visits to more recently added primary care options including pharmacy clinics and virtual care continue to increase.

More details can be found on the Action for Health web site at novascotia.ca/actionforhealth.