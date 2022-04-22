Province Releases Plan to Improve Health Care

The Progressive Conservative Government has released it’s long anticipated plan to fix Nova Scotia’s ailing health care system.

Provincial officials say its plan offers six broad solutions, with objectives and actions required for each. They include becoming a magnet for health providers, provide the care Nova Scotians need and deserve, cultivate excellence on the frontlines, build accountability at every level , be responsive and resilient and address the factors affecting health and well-being. There are no timelines or targets included in the plan, which is expected to run until 2026.

The province says it has already taken action on improving health care on a number of fronts including expanding virtual care to Nova Scotians on the Need a Family Practice Registry, increasing wages for continuing care assistants, offering jobs to all graduating nurses and developing a nursing mentorship program, and launching a recruitment campaign for health care professionals.