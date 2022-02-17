Province releases Report on Speak Up for Health Care Tour

Last week, the Department of Health and Wellness released a report on the Speak Up for

Healthcare Tour which took place last fall. The tour involved Premier Tim Houston and Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson speaking with frontline healthcare workers in an effort to find out what changes those workers feel are needed in the sector.

A release from the province stated the three main areas of concern include access to care, recruitment and retention, and physical and digital healthcare infrastructure.

Thompson called the tour a terrific opportunity to hear from health care workers shortly after the PC’s formed government. She said the department wanted to be accountable and released the report so everyone could learn what the government heard.

Thompson said there is no shortage of things the government feels the need to address, calling recruitment and retention a key issue. She said the province will need a comprehensive plan in terms of supporting health care providers and improving access for patients.