Province releases Top 10 Names for Babies in Nova Scotia

The most popular baby name for this year in Nova Scotia is Oliver.

The province’s Registry of Vital Statistics has compiled a list of the top 10 names for 2022.

Aside from Oliver, the other popular choices were Jack, Charlotte, Violet, William, Emma, Owen, Henry, Olivia and Noah.

The most popular names usually remain consistent over the years. However there are a few gaining popularity including Grayson and Beau, and some old favourites coming back, such as Emma and Charlotte.

Last year’s top baby name was Olivia.

Nova Scotia began formally registering births on August 1st, 1864. The most popular names that year were Mary and John.

As of today, there were 6,828 registered births in Nova Scotia.