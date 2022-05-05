Province Removes Non-Resident Property Tax

The province has announced it will not be moving forward with the non-resident property tax. Premier Tim Houston made the announcement Thursday.

In a statement, Houston says his intentions all along were to improve home affordability, not be at odds with its core value of being a welcoming province. Houston adds he’s heard for months from Nova Scotians who were concerned about housing affordability and want to be able to buy their first home. The Premier adds he is committed to finding a tool to more it more affordable for first-time home buyers.

The non-resident property tax will be removed completed for all non-residents who own residential property in Nova Scotia. The non-resident deed transfer tax will go ahead as planned. Both measures were introduced in the spring budget.