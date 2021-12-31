Province Report 618 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 618 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say 429 cases, almost 70 per cent of the new infections, are in Central Zone. Eastern Zone is reporting 64 new cases, Northern Zone has 48 while Western Zone has 77.

The Province is also reporting 31 adults in custody at the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Dartmouth have tested positive for COVID-19. None of the confirmed cases are in hospital. Several staff at the facility have tested positive and are self-isolating.

There are an estimated 5,117 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 34 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.