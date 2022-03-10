Province Reporting a continuing Downturn on COVID-19 Key Indicators

The province’s weekly COVID-19 epidemiology report is showing a continued downward trend on key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths. But it also shows COVID-19 is still present in Nova Scotia.

There were 50 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and 18 discharges between March 2nd and 8th.

There are 50 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported 16 COVID-19 deaths during that period, eleven of which were previously reported.

The province also reported 2,459 new PCR positive lab results, including 1,077 previously reported.