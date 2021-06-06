Province reports 12 New Cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia is dropping. The province has identified 12 new infections today. On Saturday, Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases There have also been 32 recoveries.

Central Zone has seven new cases; six are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under in investigation.

There are three cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the new infections are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

There are two new cases in Northern Zone; both are related to travel.

There are 204 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Twenty people are in hospital, including six in ICU.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,316 tests.