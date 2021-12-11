Province reports 129 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 today.

In its Saturday update, the Health and Wellness Department says there are 64 new infections in Central Zone, 52 in Eastern Zone, 10 in Northern Zone and three in Western Zone.

Because of the outbreak at St. FX University, the number of cases being released today are lab results, to better reflect the situation on the ground.

Public Health officials say some cases associated with the St. FX outbreak are being counted in Central Zone because of the address of the student’s health card. That is why not all of the cases are being reflected in Eastern Zone. There is no break-out of the infection numbers for the St. FX outbreak or COVID-19 cases to date. Those infected in the St. FX outbreak are experiencing relatively mild symptoms and the cases are mostly young people who are fully vaccinated.

Due to this outbreak, all close contacts including those fully vaccinated now need to isolated until they have a negative result regardless of their vaccination status. Testing has been increased in the Antigonish area, including extended hours at the testing centre, and a mobile unit has also been set up this weekend at the Keating Centre.