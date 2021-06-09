Province Reports 13 New Cases of COVID-19 and 20 Recoveries

Nova Scotia has 13 new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 20 recoveries.

Seven of the new cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are travel-related and three are under investigation.

The remainder of the new infections are in Eastern Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and one is under investigation.

The province is also reporting one additional case of COVID-19 today, connected to Citadel High School in Halifax. The person was not in school today. Because the case came in after the cut-off for reporting, it will appear in official totals for the province tomorrow. Citadel will remain closed to students until Monday, June 14th to allow for testing of close contacts and deep cleaning of the school.

There are 164 active cases of COVID-19. Fifteen are in hospital, including seven in ICU.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs conducted 4,171 tests.