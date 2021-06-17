Province reports 14 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 14 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say 12 of the new infections are in Central Zone. Eleven are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

The province is also reporting nine recoveries.

There are 97 active cases of the virus; six people are in hospital, including three in ICU.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,977 tests.