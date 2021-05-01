Province reports 148 New Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting 148 new cases of COVID-19. There 129 new infections in Central Zone, 17 in Eastern Zone and two in Western Zone. There is community spread in Central Zone. Provincial investigators say the Eastern, Northern and Western Zones will continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

Two new cases in Central Zone are residents of the Clarmar Residential Care facility, a residential home in Dartmouth, and are linked to a previous case at the facility. One case in Central Zone is a staff member at the Shoreham Village long-term care home in Chester.

Due to the volume of testing in the province, the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab is experiencing a backlog. Premier Iain Rankin says a large case number was expected today as the lab catches up. He says the case count today reinforces the need for Nova Scotians to stay at home as much as possible, and go out only for essential reasons and closely follow the restrictions.

There are 713 active cases of the virus. There are 30 people in hospital, including five in Intensive Care.