Province Reports 149 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 1,621. There are 75 people in hospital, including 15 in ICU.

There are 116 cases in Central Zone, 13 in Western Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone and nine in Northern Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. Public health has cleared the backlog of positive cases.

As of yesterday, Nova Scotia Healthcare workers administered 387,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 38,152 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Also, the province announced a new COVID-19 Sick Leave Program. Under the $16 million program, Nova Scotians who must take time off work due to COVID-19 may now qualify for up to four paid sick days.

People who cannot work remotely and miss less than 50 per cent of their scheduled work time in a one-week period due to COVID-19 may be eligible. Any sick days taken between May 10, 2021, and July 31, 2021, may be eligible for the program.