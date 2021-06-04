Province Reports 15 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 recoveries.

There are nine new cases in Central Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and one is under investigation. Six cases are in Eastern

Zone. Four of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel.

There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 251 active cases of COVID-19. There are 21 people in hospital, including eight in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 52.5 for non-ICU, and 55.5 for people in ICU.

As of yesterday, 621,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 44,188 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

During today’s briefing, chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

To younger residents who haven’t had a vaccine yet, Strang urged them the keep the vaccination trend going. While he understands people want to hangout with friends but without masks or distancing. Strang said this is coming but not yet.