Province Reports 153 New Cases of COVID-19; Two People Have Died

The province is reporting two deaths from COVID-19. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 50’s and a man in his 70’s have died in Central Zone. There have been 69 COVID-related deaths in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began.

There are 153 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, a record single day total.. The Central Zone has 139 new cases, there are 10 in Eastern Zone, three in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

There are 1,060 active cases of COVID-19. There are 37 people in hospital, including eight in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 19,174 on Monday.