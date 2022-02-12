Province Reports 309 New Infections of COVID-19

The province is reporting 79 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

There are 14 people are in ICU. As well, Nova Scotia has 133 people who were identified as positive for the virus upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care and 147 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Provincial officials say there are 309 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; including 122 in Central Zone, 86 in Western Zone, 51 in Eastern Zone, and 50 in Northern Zone