Province reports 320 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting 320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 110 new infections in Central Zone, 64 in Eastern Zone, 62 in Northern Zone and 84 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 2,439 active cases of the virus.

The province is also announcing four new hospital admissions and seven discharges.

Sixty-six people are in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in COVID-19 designated unit. Another 296 others in hospital with the virus, identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, no longer require care in a COVID-19 unit or contracted COVID-19 after they arrived at the medical facility.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting a new outbreak at a ward at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou. Fewer than five patients have tested positive.

The province has also renewed the state of emergency, extended until Sunday, March 6th.