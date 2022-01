There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU.

The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone.

The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are not available today.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,670 tests on Friday.