The province is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19. There are also 12 recoveries.

Most of the new infections are in Central Zone with 32. Twelve are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel, 19 are under investigation.

One case is in Northern Zone, a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in Western Zone and is under investigation

There are now 169 active cases of the virus; 14 are in hospital including one in ICU.