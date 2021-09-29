Province Identifies 41 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 224, with 12 people in hospital and 2 in the ICU.

There are 32 cases in Central Zone, four cases in Northern Zone, three cases in Eastern Zone and two cases in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

On September 28, three schools were notified of an exposure(s) at their school. It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious. A list of schools with exposures is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,505,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 724,772 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.